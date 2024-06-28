AL govt sheltering many corrupt elements like Aziz, Benazir: Farroque

Speaking at a demonstration, the leader of the de facto opposition said new corrupt individuals like National Board of Revenue’s first secretary (taxes, legal and enforcement) Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal have emerged.

“In Bangladesh, there are numerous individuals thriving under the shelter of the government, who have amassed hundreds of thousands of taka by plundering and making homes abroad. They also created mansions with swimming pools to swim at night. These people must be exposed, or the people of Bangladesh will never forgive you,” the BNP leader said.

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, criticised the Awami League general secretary for his political rhetoric supporting the government amidst increasing allegations of corruption against government officials.

“The people of Bangladesh are very conscious. You’re in power with the support of a few bureaucrats. You have not been able to win over the people of Bangladesh for a single day,” he claimed.