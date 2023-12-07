46 more BNP leader, activists sentenced

According to the case statement, some 53 leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies, including Khilkhet thana BNP general secretary Abdur Rashid, vandalised vehicles with local weapons demanding the release of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

Later, they hurled brickbats towards the police, as the members of the law enforcement agency tried to disperse them. Some four police members were injured in the incident.