BNP: 30 more party men convicted

Just a month ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, another 30 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations were convicted in four separate cases by the court yesterday, Monday. None of them were in court when the sentence was passed.

The four cases were filed within 2013, 2016 and 2018 at the Hazaribagh, Rampura, Dhanmondi and Mugda police station of the capital. In these cases, the BNP men were accused of unlawful congregation, obstructing police duty, damaging and setting fire to vehicles and exploding crude bombs (locally called 'cocktails'). Most of those convicted by the court on Monday are thana and ward level leaders and activists.