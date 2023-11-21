Conviction spree ahead of election: 68 BNP men sentenced in one day

Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam was brought to the court from prison yesterday during the announcement of the verdict. The rest were not present in court. The verdict sentenced the 10 to two years imprisonment each.

Also yesterday, Monday, Habib Un Nabi, Azizul Bar and Saiful Alam were convicted in other cases.

Earlier, in a different case on Sunday, the court convicted another 62 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated bodies. With that, 348 leaders and activists of BNP have been convicted over the past two and a half months in 23 cases.

By passing these sentences, the government wants to keep the BNP leaders at a distance from politics, said the party's legal affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal. Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone Monday night, he said that the government is desperately completing all the cases against the party men and convicting them. Important leaders of the party are being convicted one after the other.

He said that the BNP leaders and activists are not being given due justice by the court.

However, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court's chief public prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu said that such allegations were not true. Speaking to Prothom Alo Monday night, he said that the cases were filed on specific charges against the BNP leaders and activists. The police submitted the charges to court after due investigation. The state brought forward witnesses to provide the charge. And the court convicted them after the charges were proven.

PP Abdullah Abu said, if the defendants are not satisfied with the verdict, they can appeal to the court too seek legal recompense. But in no way can these be termed as cases for the same of political harassment.

Lawyers have said that there are around at least 150 cases in various courts of Dhaka against BNP leaders. They say given the speed at which the depositions and the defence arguments in these cases against the BNP men are being heard, many of the cases are likely to be settled very soon.