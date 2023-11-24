179 BNP activists convicted in a single day

The court has sentenced 179 leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies in five separate cases in a day on Thursday.

The BNP activists, who were sentenced to different terms by the court on Thursday, include former central president of Chhatra Dal Abdul Quader Bhuiyan, Jubo Dal organising secretary Ishak Sarker, former president of Dhaka north city Jubo Dal SM Jahangir and former assistant general secretary of Chhatra Dal Lutfor Rahman. Of them Ishak was convicted in two cases.

These five cases were filed in between 2013 and 2017 with the Paltan, Lalbagh, Kotwali and Uttara east police stations.

These cases were filed against the BNP leaders and activists on the allegations of holding rallies illegally, obstructing the police, vandalising vehicles, arson attacks and blasting crude bombs.