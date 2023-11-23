Where is Mahmudur Rahman Manna?

A number of leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested since 28 October. Many have gone into hiding to evade arrest. There are also allegations against the government of exerting pressure on the leaders of the opposition party to coerce them into participating in the elections.

Additionally, there are rumors that many of the leaders are engaged in secret talks with the government. In this context, the disappearance of Mahmudur Rahman has sparked discussions within the political arena of the country.