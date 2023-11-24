Cancel schedule, hold dialogue: Pro-BNP professionals

Speaking at the rally, journalist leader Ruhul Amin Gazi said that the people would not allow the government hold yet another farcical election as in 2014 and 2018 to stay in power. Addressing the government he said, you will not be able to hold the election by keeping all the opposition leaders in jail.

Ruhul Amin, pointing out that suddenly the BNP leaders were being convicted, asked what sort of democracy was there where they did not want to lose. He called upon the government to postpone the schedule, hold dialogue and created an environment for inclusive elections.

Speaking a chief guest at the rally, Dhaka University's former teacher and advisor to the BNP chairperson, Professor Tajmeri SA Islam called for an environment conducive to inclusive elections. She said that after disrupting the 28 October BNP rally, all the party people were being arrested dramatically and then the schedule was hurriedly announced. She called for the schedule to be cancelled and a new schedule to be announced after ensuring everyone could contest in the election.

Additional police were deployed in front of the press club during the rally. Referring to this at the rally, former leader of Dhaka University Teachers Association and president of University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB), Professor ABM Obaidul Islam said, the police are all around. Such repression must halt.