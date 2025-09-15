Clean image, several other factors behind Shibir’s absolute victory

Candidates from the Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir backed Samannito Shikkharithi Jote have won the majority of the post in the Jahanagirnagar University Central Student’s Union (JUCSU) election.

They have won 20 of 25 JUCSU posts, including the post of general secretary (GS) and two posts of assistant general secretary (AGS).

The university students say several factors, including Shibir’s vote bank, organisational recognition and competence, stance against political vindictiveness and good terms with the general students, have played an important role behind the panel’s landslide victory.

They gained the confidence of the voters through inclusion of women leadership in their programme, health services, cultural activities and pro-student initiatives. Mainly the clean image of the Shibir backed panel was the main catalyst behind the landslide victory in JUCSU polls.

Voting for the JUCSU election was held on 11 September after 33 years. Following a full-day count on Friday and Saturday, the results were announced in the evening.

The posts of vice-president (VP) and two other positions were won by candidates from the independent panel while two posts each were secured by candidates backed by the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BAGCHAS) and independent candidates.