JUCSU
Clean image, several other factors behind Shibir’s absolute victory
Candidates from the Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir backed Samannito Shikkharithi Jote have won the majority of the post in the Jahanagirnagar University Central Student’s Union (JUCSU) election.
They have won 20 of 25 JUCSU posts, including the post of general secretary (GS) and two posts of assistant general secretary (AGS).
The university students say several factors, including Shibir’s vote bank, organisational recognition and competence, stance against political vindictiveness and good terms with the general students, have played an important role behind the panel’s landslide victory.
They gained the confidence of the voters through inclusion of women leadership in their programme, health services, cultural activities and pro-student initiatives. Mainly the clean image of the Shibir backed panel was the main catalyst behind the landslide victory in JUCSU polls.
Voting for the JUCSU election was held on 11 September after 33 years. Following a full-day count on Friday and Saturday, the results were announced in the evening.
The posts of vice-president (VP) and two other positions were won by candidates from the independent panel while two posts each were secured by candidates backed by the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BAGCHAS) and independent candidates.
Different initiatives of Shibir to quell the negative image
On 25 August 1989, student leader Habibur Rahman (Kabir) of the Bangladesh Chhatra Dal was killed in clashes between Chhatrashibir and Chhatra Dal at Jahangirnagar University. Following that incident, Chhatrashibir was unable to engage in open politics on campus for 35 years. After the July mass uprising, the organisation resumed open political activity on campus in November last year. It subsequently fielded the ‘Samannito Chhatra Jote’ panel to contest the JUCSU election.
The organisation takes into account concerns about negative perceptions related to Kabir’s killing, as well as fears over women’s safety and freedom in choosing their attire. Through various initiatives, it works to address and dispel these concerns among students. Health camps are organised on campus, with twice as many female volunteers as male. In the JUCSU election, the Samannito Chhatra Jote panel included six female candidates, and individuals involved in cultural activities were also nominated.
Since November last year, Chhatrashibir has carried out various initiatives for students, including distributing the Holy Quran, organising quiz competitions on Victory Day, running free medical camps, providing student scholarships, distributing winter clothing, honouring those injured in July, arranging a feast for students on the day of Eid al-Azha, and offering support to the sick.
Since its public emergence on campus, Chhatrashibir has not been involved in any political conflicts or clashes. Shibir refrained from getting embroiled in disputes even when the Chhatra Dal boycotted several programmes due to its presence.
In another incident immediately after its re-emergence, when a torch rally against Shibir was organised by leftist groups, the organisation welcomed it terming it as a demonstration of ‘democratic practice’. During election campaigns, the Shibir-supported panel highlighted these points among students to build their trust.
The vote bank
In the election, the post of general secretary (GS) was won by Chhatra Shibir’s current office and publicity secretary, Mazharul Islam. He secured 3,930 votes, while his closest rival, Abu Touhid Md Siam of the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum, received 1,238 votes. Mazharul has served as sergeant, cadet under officer (CUO) and in-charge of the university platoon of BNCC. He was also a member of the Jahangirnagar University Debate Organisation (JUDO) and Jahangirnagar University Press Club.
Winning AGS (male) candidate Ferdous Al Hasan received 2,358 votes, while his closest rival, Zia Uddin Ayan of the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum, got 2,014 votes. Ferdous is a former president and senior rover mate of the Rover Scouts.
AGS (female) candidate Ayesha Siddika Meghla won with 3,402 votes, defeating her nearest competitor Maliha Namlah of the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum, who received 1,836 votes. Meghla is a former vice-president of Jahangirnagar University Press Club and a member of a platform against rape.
In addition, most of the candidates from the Shibir-backed panel were involved with multiple organisations, giving them their own individual vote banks.
An analysis of the results shows that aside from the posts of general secretary (GS), AGS (male), and AGS (female), six Shibir-backed panel candidates secured more than 1,500 votes each, five candidates received over 2,000 votes, four got over 2,500 votes, and two crossed 3,000 votes. Based on this, students believe that Shibir now has a ‘vote bank’ of at least 1,500 at the university.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, anthropology department’s 49th batch student Farhana Rahman said, “Since Shibir became active on campus, I haven’t seen them involved in any negative activities. That’s why most students voted for them. If Shibir can ensure women’s freedom and create a safe campus, then no one will have any objections. And after all, they were elected through votes. As a student, I expect those who won the JUCSU election to work for the students.”
Newly elected JUCSU GS Mazharul Islam said, “The victory of the ‘Samannito Shikkharthi Jote’ is not just ours, it belongs to all the students of Jahangirnagar University. But we don’t see this as the ultimate victory. True victory will come when, after completing our tenure, we can ensure that the next JUCSU election takes place. If, on that day, the students acknowledge that we fulfilled our duties properly and upheld their trust, only then will we be able to say that we have truly won.”