Akhtar vows not to allow Awami League’s return

National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossain has vowed not to allow Awami League to be rehabilitated in the country’s politics.

“We take oath by the blood of the brothers who sacrificed their lives on the streets, Awami League won’t be allowed to do politics as long as a single drop of blood flows in our veins,” Akhter Hossain said today, Saturday.

He was addressing a protest rally organised by NCP’s Dhaka city unit in front of National Museum in Shahbagh. The rally was held demanding trial, cancellation of registration and ban on political and organisational activities of Awami League.