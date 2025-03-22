NCP's protest rally
Akhtar vows not to allow Awami League’s return
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossain has vowed not to allow Awami League to be rehabilitated in the country’s politics.
“We take oath by the blood of the brothers who sacrificed their lives on the streets, Awami League won’t be allowed to do politics as long as a single drop of blood flows in our veins,” Akhter Hossain said today, Saturday.
He was addressing a protest rally organised by NCP’s Dhaka city unit in front of National Museum in Shahbagh. The rally was held demanding trial, cancellation of registration and ban on political and organisational activities of Awami League.
Akhter said, “Awami League was not ousted through any peaceful incident. This killer and fascist Awami League was removed by shedding the blood of thousands of people. We can be reincarnated, but we won’t allow the Awami League to be rehabilitated. People’s lives were in danger whenever the Awami League came to power.”
People of the country, by sacrificing their lives, have given the verdict that Awami League would no longer be allowed to do politics in this country, he added.
Akhter also regretted that the current interim government has not started any trial of Awami League in more than seven months and urged the government to revoke its registration as a political party.
After the rally at Shahbagh, the NCP took out a procession towards Central Shaheed Minar.