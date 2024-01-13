New government kicks off with political divide unresolved

The low voter turnout features prominently in discussions on the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election. This has been the lowest vote count compared to past inclusive elections. In the 2014 ‘one-sided’ election conducted by Awami League and boycotted by the opposition including BNP, the election commission had announced a 40 per cent voter turnout then too. This time the votes were slightly higher than the 2014 election. According to the election commission, the voter turnout was 41.8 per cent this time. Even if this is taken to be correct, that means around 80 per cent of the people didn’t vote. That means that most people showed no interest in voting.

Analysts say, it was not just the boycotting parties, but most of the voters stayed away from the election. Mohiuddin Ahmad feels that questions will remain among the international community about the low voter turnout since the US and other countries of the West has taken a visible stand regarding this election.

Many political analysts feel that Awami League went ahead with the election, not taking into cognizance the prevailing political crisis. They do not feel that BNP will be able to create any fresh pressure and so the new government is quite comfortable. Even so, political problem may exacerbate the economic and diplomatic challenges.