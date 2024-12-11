BNP also demands abolition of RAB

Local and foreign rights organisations have long demanded the abolition of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) alleging the force's involvement in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and murders. Now the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recommended the same.

Although the BNP government formed this elite force during its term from 2001-2006, the party said they proposed it due to the past activities of RAB.

On 5 December, the BNP submitted a proposal including the disbanding of RAB and the constitution of a police commission to the Police Administration Reform Commission, formed by the interim government.

M Hafizuddin Ahmed, member of the BNP standing committee and head of the party's police administration reform commission, said this at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka Tuesday.