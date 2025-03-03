National Citizen Party
People of different ideologies accommodated in full committee
A senior leader of the NCP told Prothom Alo Sunday afternoon that the full committee of the party has been formed with representatives from various ideologies
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a full convening committee comprising people of different ideologies.
The committee was declared late Saturday night, just one day after the party’s launch. The tenure of the convening committee would be one year.
It includes former left-leaning and rightist student leaders, as well as people from religious and ethnic minority communities. The committee also includes representatives from the Dalit and Harijan communities.
The party, led by young leaders who took part in the mass uprising, was officially launched on Friday, 28 February. That night, a list of the 171-member central committee was shared with the media, though one member from the list was removed from the committee later.
Additionally, 13 positions have been changed, and several individuals have had their positions modified. Besides, 46 new members have joined the committee.
After the draft committee was published, criticism and debate erupted on social media, particularly regarding one joint member-secretary.
In response to this, several senior NCP leaders expressed regret on Facebook. After the full committee was announced, it was revealed that the individual in question was not included.
The senior joint conveners of NCP, led by Nahid Islam and Akhter Hossen, are Samantha Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib. The senior joint secretaries are Tasnim Zara and Nahida Sarwar Niva.
The chief organisers for the northern and southern regions are Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah respectively. The chief coordinator is Nasiruddin Patwary, with Abdul Hannan Masud made senior joint coordinator.
The full committee includes 16 joint conveners, 33 joint secretaries, nine joint chief organisers for the northern region, 18 organisers for the northern region, seven joint chief organisers for the southern region, 24 organisers for the southern region, 23 joint chief coordinators, and 76 general members.
Until the central office is finalised, the party’s official activities will be conducted from the office of Jatiya Nagorik Committee in the city’s Banglamotor intersection. Once we have a party office, we will shift there immediatelyNCP joint convener Monira Sharmin
The committee includes people from diverse ideological backgrounds.
Anik Roy, who became a joint convener of NCP, is a former general secretary of the left-wing student organisation, Bangladesh Chhatra Union. Syeda Nilima Dola, a new member, is also a former leader of the Chhatra Union.
Alik Mri, who has been made a joint chief organiser, is the president of Adibashi Chhatra Sangram Parishad (council of indigenous students). Kailash Chandra Rabidas and Bhimpalli David Raju, representatives of the Dalit community, were appointed as joint chief coordinators.
Samantha Sharmin, senior joint convener, and joint convener Sarwar Tushar were once associated with Rastro Chinta. Mahbub Alam and Javed Rasin, joint conveners of NCP, were previously involved with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Emran Syed, who became the joint chief organiser for the southern region of NCP, was involved with student politics with the Chhatra Federation.
Mujahidul Islam Shahin, who became a joint convener, is a former secretary of the Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka University. Another joint convener, Atik Mujahid, was a former leader of the same organisation before joining the AB Party.
Despite discussions about leadership positions, former Dhaka University Chhatra Shibir president Ali Ahsan Junaid did not join the party, nor did another former president, Rafe Salman Rifat.
Amid various discussions before the launching of the party, through Facebook posts they disclosed that they were not joining the newly launched party.
Ashraf Uddin Mahadi, from the Qawmi madrasah sector, has been appointed a joint convener, while Rofiqul Islam Ayeni has been made an organiser for the northern region. Joint secretary Moinul Islam Tuhin alias Tuhin Khan is a former student of a Qawmi madrasah, but after enrolling at Dhaka University, he joined the left-wing student organisation, Biplobi Chhatra Maitree.
Representatives from minority communities, such as Arpita Shyama Deb and Pritom Das, have been appointed as joint conveners. Sagar Barua, another minority community representative, has been made a joint chief coordinator.
Several former leaders of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, led by Nurul Haque, a former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), have also joined the new party.
Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener, is a former general secretary of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, while Akram Hossain, joint secretary, was a former general secretary of its Dhaka University chapter.
Tariqul Islam, joint chief coordinator, was a former acting president of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.
In addition, former leader of the Gono Adhikar Parishad, Mohammad Ataullah, has been appointed as the joint chief organiser, and Mashiur Rahman has been appointed as the joint secretary of the new party.
The new party also includes individuals, who had never been involved in any party politics. For instance, Tasnim Zara, senior joint convener, Mahmuda Alam Mitu, joint chief organiser, and Tawhid Tanzim, a member, have all joined the NCP without prior involvement in political parties.
As organisers for the southern and northern regions, lawyer Monjila Jhuma and lawyer Shireen Akter Shelly have been appointed, respectively. Mazharul Islam Fakir has been appointed as the joint chief coordinator representing workers.
Among the journalists, Zainal Abedin Shishir has been appointed joint secretary, Arifur Rahman Tuhin has been appointed joint chief coordinator, and Mamun Tushar has become a member.
According to the leader, efforts have been made to include a significant number of women and minority representatives. While forming the committee, it was actively considered that this party should represent people from all ideologies, the senior leader added.
Since the launching event, no political programmes have been held under the NCP banner. In other words, the party’s organisational activities have not yet fully started.
After the party’s declaration, the NCP is now focusing on meeting the requirements for registration. To achieve this, they are considering establishing offices at the central, district, and upazila levels.
NCP joint convener Monira Sharmin told Prothom Alo Sunday, “Until the central office is finalised, the party’s official activities will be conducted from the office of Jatiya Nagorik Committee in the city’s Banglamotor intersection. Once we have a party office, we will shift there immediately.”