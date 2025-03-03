People of different ideologies accommodated in full committee

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a full convening committee comprising people of different ideologies.

The committee was declared late Saturday night, just one day after the party’s launch. The tenure of the convening committee would be one year.

It includes former left-leaning and rightist student leaders, as well as people from religious and ethnic minority communities. The committee also includes representatives from the Dalit and Harijan communities.

The party, led by young leaders who took part in the mass uprising, was officially launched on Friday, 28 February. That night, a list of the 171-member central committee was shared with the media, though one member from the list was removed from the committee later.

Additionally, 13 positions have been changed, and several individuals have had their positions modified. Besides, 46 new members have joined the committee.

After the draft committee was published, criticism and debate erupted on social media, particularly regarding one joint member-secretary.

In response to this, several senior NCP leaders expressed regret on Facebook. After the full committee was announced, it was revealed that the individual in question was not included.