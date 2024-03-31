Govt eyes whether BUET becomes hub of militants: Quader
The government is watching whether Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) is being made a hub of ill politics and militants, said governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Sunday.
The BUET incident is being investigated and the government would take actions if any one tries to turn the educational institute into a factory of the politics of militants, he said.
The AL leader was addressing a meeting to exchange views with party leaders of Chattogram division at the AL district office in the city’s Tejgaon area.
AL leaders of Chattogram districts units, party and independent lawmakers and local public representatives belonging to the party were present.
Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is showing ‘zero tolerance’ against all irregularities, injustice and corruption and the government is marching ahead following the policy. No one was spared for the killing of Abrar while the verdict has been pronounced over the Biswajit killing, he said.
He said there was no political programme in BUET on that day. “What kind of law or rule is it that I can’t go to BUET as I do politics?” he posed a question.
Speaking about the upcoming upazila parishad elections, Quader reiterated the government’s commitment, saying the polls will be held free and fair. The administration would not interfere in the election in any way, he assured.
He urged all to refrain from misusing power. Anyone can join the election if he or she wants, the ruling party leader said, adding the polls will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.
The AL general secretary also said the election commission is independent and they would take steps if they find any irregularities. The upazila elections will be held in four phases. So, everyone should perform responsible duties, he said.
Quader said the party falls into crisis due to irresponsible comments. There are specific rules in the party’s constitution, he said, adding steps would be taken against the irresponsible leaders.
Speaking about the recent activities of key opposition BNP, he said BNP leaders are making statements like Ayub Khan of Pakistan. Their every movement has failed and now they are busy with anti-India issues, he said.
He claimed that the BNP is lying over reserves of the country. The reserve was only 3.5 million when BNP left power, he said.
About the AL Chattogram city unit committee, Quader said the committee will be formed after the conference.
AL presidium member engineer Mosharraf Hossain chaired the meeting while presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, joint general secretary and foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, joint general secretaries Mahabubul Alam Hanif and Dipu Moni, organising secretary barrister Biplob Barua, information and research secretary Selim Mahmud, relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, agriculture secretary Faridunnahar Laily, treasurer Wasika Ayesha Khan and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present.