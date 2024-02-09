Cumilla city by-polls
Bahauddin's daughter Tahseen 'sole candidate' of city AL
Cumilla city Awami League has finalised the name of Tahseen Bahar as the 'sole candidate' in the by-elections for the mayoral post of Cumilla City Corporation. Party leaders said that this decision was taken at the city Awami League's extended meeting held yesterday (Thursday) night at the Cumilla district Shilpakala Academy auditorium.
Tahseen Bahar is the city Awami League organising secretary. She is the daughter of AKM Bahauddin, president of Cumilla city Awami League and member of parliament of Cumilla-6 (Adarsha Sadar, City Corporation and cantonment). Tahseen is also the joint general secretary of Cumilla city Mahila Awami League.
Tahseen Bahar's name was unanimously agreed upon at the meeting as Awami League sole candidate for the post of Cumilla city corporation mayor
Incidentally, central Awami League has taken a decision not to give party nominations in the forthcoming upazila parishad polls and other elections of local government. In other words, no one will be given the 'boat' symbol. The party leaders can contest as individual candidates. The party leaders can vote for any candidate as they wish.
Cumilla city Awami League joint general secretary Syed Nurur Rahman said, "An extended meeting of the party was held on Thursday evening at the Cumilla district Shilpakala Academy auditorium. The meeting was chaired by member of parliament and Cumilla city AL president AKM Bahauddin. All members of city Awami League, members of 27 ward working committees and the presidents and general secretaries of all branches of the front organisations, were present at the meeting. Tahseen Bahar's name was unanimously agreed upon at the meeting as Awami League sole candidate for the post of Cumilla city corporation mayor."
City Awami League acting general secretary Atiqullah Khokan said, Tahseen Bahar is city Awami League's only candidate. This was decided at the party meeting.
Cumilla city corporation mayor and city Awami League general secretary Arfanul Huq alias Riffat passed away on 13 December while undergoing treatment. He had defeated the previous mayor Monirul Huq in the 15 June 2022 election by a margin of only 343 votes to become mayor. The by elections are now being held after his death.
According to the election commission schedule, by-elections to the post of mayor will be held on 9 March by means of the electronic voting machine (EVM). The last date for submitting nomination papers is 13 February and scrutiny on 15 February. The deadline for appeals is from 16 to 18 February. Appeals are to be settled by 19 to 20 February. And the last day for withdrawal of candidature is 22 February. Symbols will be allocated on 23 February.