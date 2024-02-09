Bahauddin's daughter Tahseen 'sole candidate' of city AL

Cumilla city Awami League has finalised the name of Tahseen Bahar as the 'sole candidate' in the by-elections for the mayoral post of Cumilla City Corporation. Party leaders said that this decision was taken at the city Awami League's extended meeting held yesterday (Thursday) night at the Cumilla district Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Tahseen Bahar is the city Awami League organising secretary. She is the daughter of AKM Bahauddin, president of Cumilla city Awami League and member of parliament of Cumilla-6 (Adarsha Sadar, City Corporation and cantonment). Tahseen is also the joint general secretary of Cumilla city Mahila Awami League.