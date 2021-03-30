40 injured during BNP activists-police clash in Kishoreganj

At least 40 people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and police at Kishoreganj sadar upazila on 30 March noon.

Earlier, BNP district unit organisers called a rally at Rathkhola ground, to protest against the police attack on Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh activists and arson attacks at two BNP offices in Kishoreganj town.

To attend the rally, several BNP supporters led by district unit organising secretary Israil Miah, Kishoreganj municipality unit convener Aminul Islam and district unit president of Chhatra Dal Maruf Miah, marched to the venue.

Police barred the demonstrations when the groups reached Puran Thana and Ekrampur areas, inciting a clash with the demonstrators.

Police fired several rounds of tear shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. BNP activists too pelted brickbats at police. The clash that continued for nearly one hour left at least 40 people injured, witnesses said.

Traffic movement and business activities remained halted around Ekrampur, Puran Thana, Gaurangabazar, Rathkhola and some neighbouring areas during the clash.