BNP extends moral support to movements of students and teachers

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has extended moral support to the ongoing movement of students demanding cancellation of quota system and that of university teachers demanding withdrawal of universal pension scheme prottoy. The BNP said it considers both the movements as ‘just’ and ‘logical’.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference on Saturday.

BNP held an emergency meeting of its standing committee, its highest decision making body, on Thursday night. The decision to extend moral support to the two ongoing movements was taken during the meeting.

Asked if BNP is trying to cash in on the anti-quota movement of the students, Fakhrul said, “BNP is a political party, it’s the party’s obligation to give its reaction to what is happening in the country. This is a student movement, so it is not necessary for BNP to get involved with it. But won’t we morally support a just movement?”