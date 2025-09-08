DUCSU: Facebook accounts of several candidates from JCD, Shibir backed panel disabled

Facebook accounts of several candidates of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, including vice president (VP) and general secretary candidates from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel and VP candidate from the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, have been disabled.

Facebook accounts of JCD backed VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan and GS candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim and assistant general secretary candidate Tanvir Al Hadi could not be found on Monday afternoon.

Same was the case with Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed VP candidate Shadik Kayem’s Facebook account.