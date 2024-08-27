Reaction to Chief Advisor's speech
Consensus on reforms, some want election roadmap
Various political parties and alliances have given cautious reactions to the speech delivered to the nation by the chief advisor to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus. While they were all in consensus about state reforms, some parties pointed out that the speech presented no specific roadmap regarding the elections.
One of the major parties of the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), expressed a degree of relief regarding the speech. However, they pointed out, there was no mention of any specific roadmap regarding the election. Jatiya Party and a few other parties hailed the chief advisor's speech and spoke of giving this government time, stressing the issue of reforms.
The Awami League government was toppled on 5 August through the student-people's uprising. More than two weeks after being installed as the chief advisor of the caretaker government on 8 August, Dr Muhammad Yunus delivered his first address to the nation on Sunday. He highlighted initiatives for reforms in the judiciary, police, administration, election commission, the economy, education, health and other sectors.
'Election issue vague'
On the question of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, the chief advisor said, "When the elections will be held is an entirely political decision, it is not our decision." BNP feels that this statement leaves the election issue vague.
Reacting to the chief advisor's speech delivered to the nation quite some time after forming the government, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed a degree of relief. However, he also remarked, "The chief advisor did not say anything specific about the election. We had hoped he would present a roadmap regarding the election, but this wasn't there in his speech."
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the chief advisor had said that the election was a matter of political decision. If that is so, the dialogue must be taken up with political parties in this regard. They have to start these discussions because they are in the government.
Jatiya Party is in no hurry to put pressure on the interim government regarding elections
Leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, one of the main allies of BNP, also pointed to the absence of any election roadmap. Speaking to Prothom Alo, a leader of Ganatantra Mancha and chief coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan, Zonayed Saki, said they had hoped for an election roadmap. He said the chief advisor's speech did, however, reflect the expectations for bringing stability to the country, ensuring justice regarding the killings during the student movement, controlling corruption, dealing with the economic challenges and working for a new political settlement.
Jamaat-e-Islami amir Shafiqur Rahman said that the chief advisor's speech echoed the nation's aspirations. In reply to questions from journalists at an event yesterday, Monday, he said, "We think the government is still in the right direction."
However, speaking to Prothom Alo, joint secretary general of Islami Andolan, Gazi Ataur Rahman, said the chief adviser's speech is positive, but as there was nothing specific about the elections as expected by the political parties, this gave rise to certain apprehensions.
Among the left parties, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) had also hoped for a roadmap, but not regarding any election schedule. CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossain (Prince) said the chief advisor's speech should have had a roadmap regarding talk with political parties concerning reforms in the election system.
BNP also wants reforms, but did not clarify how much time it was willing to give the interim government. It spoke of a "reasonable" time
Jatiya Party is in no hurry to put pressure on the interim government regarding elections. Secretary general of the party Mujibul Haque said they welcome the deliberations on reforms presented in the chief advisor's speech.
Consensus on reforms
In his address to the nation, the chief advisor had said that free, fair and inclusive elections would be arranged after ensuring a successful culmination of the student-people's mass movement by means of reforms in the administration, the judiciary, the election commission and the election system, the law and order sector and in the free flow of information. The aim of this would be to initiate an accountable political arrangement against corruption, looting and mass killings.
All political parties are talking of reforms in the sectors that had broken down under the rule of the toppled government of Sheikh Hasina. The Jatiya Party secretary general said, the interim government can be given two or three years to carry out reforms before the election.
BNP also wants reforms, but did not clarify how much time it was willing to give the interim government. It spoke of a "reasonable" time. The party also wants talks between the government and the political parties regarding reforms. Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul said they had provided a 31-point proposal regarding state reforms.
The chief advisor too had highlighted various aspects of reforms. So if they have a dialogue, they can discuss their 31 points and the government's proposal. He hoped that the government would soon take initiative for talks with the parties. Mirza Fakhrul also said that the government should be alert against any de-politicisation process.
In the meantime, Awami League leaders and activists have gone into hiding since the fall of the government. Some of the former ministers, members of parliament and leaders have been arrested. So no reaction was available on behalf of the party.