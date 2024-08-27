Consensus on reforms, some want election roadmap

In his address to the nation, the chief advisor had said that free, fair and inclusive elections would be arranged after ensuring a successful culmination of the student-people's mass movement by means of reforms in the administration, the judiciary, the election commission and the election system, the law and order sector and in the free flow of information. The aim of this would be to initiate an accountable political arrangement against corruption, looting and mass killings.

All political parties are talking of reforms in the sectors that had broken down under the rule of the toppled government of Sheikh Hasina. The Jatiya Party secretary general said, the interim government can be given two or three years to carry out reforms before the election.

BNP also wants reforms, but did not clarify how much time it was willing to give the interim government. It spoke of a "reasonable" time. The party also wants talks between the government and the political parties regarding reforms. Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul said they had provided a 31-point proposal regarding state reforms.

The chief advisor too had highlighted various aspects of reforms. So if they have a dialogue, they can discuss their 31 points and the government's proposal. He hoped that the government would soon take initiative for talks with the parties. Mirza Fakhrul also said that the government should be alert against any de-politicisation process.

In the meantime, Awami League leaders and activists have gone into hiding since the fall of the government. Some of the former ministers, members of parliament and leaders have been arrested. So no reaction was available on behalf of the party.