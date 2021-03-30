50 injured during BNP-police clash in Naogaon

At least 50 people were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police at Naogaon town on 30 March noon.

Witnesses and police said the clash erupted when police barred a demonstration by BNP activists in front of the party office at KD intersection.

District unit convener of BNP, Hafizur Rahman, was leading the demonstration as part of the central programme, protesting against the police attack on Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh activists.

Police charged baton on the demonstrators to disperse them. BNP activists retaliated by pelting brick chips at the police.

To bring the situation under control, police fired tear shells and rubble bullets. The clash continued for nearly 20 minutes, halting traffic movement around the neighbouring areas.

BNP activists left the spot soon after the deployment of reserved force of police.