AL prepares 600,000 campaigners to counter ‘negative propaganda’

The ruling Awami League (AL) has undertaken an initiative to prepare 600,000 campaigners ahead of the 12th general election. These campaigners will meet the voters and ask for votes in addition to answering their questions, and will highlight information in favour of the government to counter the negative propaganda of the opposition.

The initiative has been termed as an “offline campaign”, which is a part of the “Road to Smart Bangladesh” programme. The election steering committee has taken up this initiative. Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the chairperson of this committee. Late HT Imam was the co-chairman of the committee.

According to the sources in the party, the steering committee has not been formed officially yet for the 12th national elections. However, former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar has been unofficially asked to work for the election steering committee.