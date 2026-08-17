Is the BNP becoming part of the government?

Whenever Md Bahrul Alam comes to Dhaka, he makes a point of visiting the home of his local Member of Parliament (MP). Whether he is in the capital for business, medical treatment or personal matters, meeting the MP is one of his priorities.

The chairman of Amanullahpur Union Parishad in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, Bahrul Alam won the last election as an independent candidate with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s support. He now wants to contest the upcoming local government elections as well. So, alongside preparing for the election, securing the support of the local MP has become a major part of his political activities.

Bahrul Alam told Prothom Alo candidly on Saturday night that he needs the support of Md Barkatullah Bulu, the MP for Noakhali-3, to contest the election. “That is why I meet him when he comes to the constituency, and I visit his home when I go to Dhaka,” he said.