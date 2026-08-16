BNP reshuffles standing committee, new secretary general and cabinet members

Following Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s nomination for the presidency, discussions have begun over several changes to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) organisational leadership and the allocation of government responsibilities.

The party has already inducted four leaders, including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, into its highest policy-making body, the National Standing Committee.

At the same time, discussions are under way about appointing a new leader to the vacant post of secretary general, reallocating responsibilities at the Ministry of Local Government, and making limited changes to the Cabinet as the government approaches its six-month mark.

The other three leaders newly inducted into the BNP’s Standing Committee are Aman Ullah Aman and Mohammad Ismail Jabiullah, members of the Chairperson’s Advisory Council, and Farhad Halim (Donar), former acting convener of the BNP’s Dhaka North City unit.

The BNP reconstituted its Standing Committee a day after Mirza Fakhrul Islam’s nomination for the presidency on 13 August. However, the inclusion of some of the new members has surprised several people within the party.