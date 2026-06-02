Passing of Tofail Ahmed: A figure indelibly etched in the nation’s politics

The demise of the veteran politician Tofail Ahmed was not unexpected. He had been suffering from prolonged illness and paralysis, which effectively sequestered him from public life. He has finally taken his leave; however, his name will be remembered in the political history of Bangladesh as one of the defining faces of the 1969 Mass Upsurge.

I first saw Tofail Ahmed during the mass movement of 1969, when I was a student at Dhaka College. In January of that year, four student organisations joined hands to form the Central Student Action Committee. Tofail Ahmed, then the VP of DUCSU, was at the vanguard of the student movement. His presence at the action committee’s rallies and meetings was formidable. As the momentum of the movement escalated, so too did his popularity.