5th phase voting to 29 municipalities Sunday

Voting to 29 pourashavas in the fifth phase will be held on Sunday. It will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used.

The Election Commission (EC) has already completed all preparations for holding the pourashava polls in a peaceful manner.

Additional members of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) will guard the voting areas.

On the same day, by-elections will also be held against the chairmen of four upazila parishads and various posts of 14 union parishads.

EC officials said magistrates will also discharge their duties alongside additional law enforcement personnel.

Members of the law enforcement have been instructed to keep the situation normal while traffic restrictions have been imposed in the election areas.