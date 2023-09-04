It is difficult for JaPa to go outside of govt's will

Conflict between followers of Jatiya Party top leaders Raushon Ershad and GM Quader is increasing over the leadership and authority of the party as the parliamentary election is nearing.
Both the factions of Jatiya Party, which is allied with the ruling Awami League for the last one and half decades, are now talking about the preparation for the next parliamentary election.
There are discussions at different levels of the party that the top leaders do not want to remain out of the power.
Many of the leaders are also talking about the reality that it is difficult for Jatiya Party to go outside of the government's will.
Leaders close to GM Quader said they are taking preparation for fielding candidates in 300 constituencies and they have given a message to the government to take initiative for dialogue to resolve the current political crisis.
They want to find a solution within the current constitution to hold the election in a free and fair manner. So they are talking about holding dialogue.
We are taking preparations to contest elections in 300 constituencies.
Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader was vocal in criticising the government in his speeches and statements over the last couple of months. In that context the ruling Awami League men were suspicious about him. There were discussions about whether he was tilting towards BNP. However, JaPa is not making any alliance with the BNP.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "JaPa doesn't want to be used to oust someone from power or bring in someone in power. So we are not in the one-point movement of BNP. We want a free and fair election through dialogue or discussion within the constitution."
'Impact' of Delhi visit
Amid the discussion in the political arena over GM Quader's speeches and statements criticising the government, he went to Delhi on 20 August on a four-day visit. He made the trip at the invitation of the ruling BJP. He remained silent for a few days after his return from Delhi.
Breaking the silence, he is now making statements in the party programmes. He, however, didn't disclose anything in detail about his Delhi trip. Prothom Alo contacted him several times for the last couple of days, but he didn't want to discuss the Delhi trip in detail.
Earlier, western countries including the US and India were active ahead of the national election. The matter is no different this time. US is visibly active ahead of the election.
The US announced its new visa policy centering the election in Bangladesh. Under such a move by the US, there are various discussions about the possible role of India. In such a situation, GM Quader visited Delhi. So everyone looks to the JaPa about their course of action.
JaPa leaders loyal to GM Quader said they would make clear about their position considering the situation of political crisis.
Different parties and alliances including BNP have been launching movements seeking resignation of the Awami League government and holding the election under a neutral government.
In such a political situation, JaPa leaders created a sort of ambiguity whether they will remain with the government or take an independent position.
Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "We are preparing to contest the election in 300 constituencies."
Conflict between two top leaders exists
Followers of GM Quader are talking about the preparation of the election. On the contrary, the conflict between followers of Raushon Ershad and GM Quader worsened ahead of the election. GM Quader made the Delhi trip on 20 August and on the day, Raushon Ershad met prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her Ganabhaban residence. After the meeting, an announcement on her behalf the party was made about joining the election.
Raushon Ershad's political secretary Golam Moshi said a section of the Jatiya Party wants to join with BNP. But a major portion of the party led by Raushon Ershad is preparing for elections. As part of election preparation, an extended meeting will be organised in Dhaka at the last week of September.
Although the two factions are in the same position over the election, their conflict increases over the control of the party. JaPa leaders said they don't see any possibility of resolution to their conflict ahead of the election. They also think the government has a hand behind the conflict between two top leaders in a bid to keep the party weak.
Questions over the credibility of Jatiya Party
Many JaPa leaders think it is the reality that it is not possible for GM Quader to take an independent stance out of the ruling Awami League despite his criticism against the government.
They also said BNP always treats JaPa in suspicion as the party changes its decision despite making pledges at different times.
From the grand alliance led by Awami League, JaPa participated in the ninth parliament election in 2008. There was a dramatic situation over the joining of the grand alliance.
JaPa founder and then chairman HM Ershad was in touch with the BNP-led four party alliance. Even he declared to join the four-party alliance. At last the party contested the election from the grand alliance. The party got posts of ministers in the Awami League-led government.
Ershad and JaPa had been an ally of Awami League in the politics of vote since the election in 2008. However, there were many dramatic situations regarding the one-sided election on 5 January 2014. He had to participate in that election against his will.
After the election, three leaders of JaPa became ministers of Awami League-led government. At the same time, the party was in the opposition in parliament. Political analysts believe the people's mistrust over the party increased due to this unprecedented position.
Jatiya Party couldn't take an independent position in the 11th parliament election in 2018.
The party in consensus with the government took part in the election and got 22 seats.
Ershad died in July 2009. GM Quader took charge as chairman of the party. Since then, a conflict has been going on between GM Quader and Raushon Ershad over the control of the party.
The organisational strength of the JaPa has decreased due to conflict between two top leaders, an identity as 'B Team' of Awami League and mistrust over the position of the party. Many of the leaders think their stronghold in the northern districts, Mymensingh and Sylhet region is on the wane.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad observes Jatiya Party has to stay in the cycle of Awami League.
According to him, indecision over the leadership of the party regarding the election will continue. In the context of the current political situation, it would be difficult for the Jatiya Party to take an independent position.