It is difficult for JaPa to go outside of govt's will

Conflict between followers of Jatiya Party top leaders Raushon Ershad and GM Quader is increasing over the leadership and authority of the party as the parliamentary election is nearing.

Both the factions of Jatiya Party, which is allied with the ruling Awami League for the last one and half decades, are now talking about the preparation for the next parliamentary election.

There are discussions at different levels of the party that the top leaders do not want to remain out of the power.

Many of the leaders are also talking about the reality that it is difficult for Jatiya Party to go outside of the government's will.