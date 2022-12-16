People and international forces want pro-people govt: Khandaker Mosharraf

He was talking to newspersons after placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city, Dhaka, in the morning.

Recalling the martyrs in the Liberation War, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “We have crossed 51 years of independence but the spirit of Liberation War, the dreams of the martyrs to establish democracy, social and economic equality, human dignity and rights and peace – all of these dreams are completely demolished today.”

“There is no democracy in the country. The economy of the country is about to collapse due to rampant looting, extortion and money laundering. People are at their wits end due to skyrocketing of prices of daily essentials and load shedding.

“The government has robbed votes at night using muscle power by creating trouble and chaos. It is torturing and oppressing the BNP leaders and activists across the country to hold a similar election once again,” he added.