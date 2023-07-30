PM Hasina alerts people about 2013-14 like arson terrorism

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon all to remain alert so that none can recapitulate 2013-14 like arson terrorism in the country in the name of movement.

“I urge all to remain alert so that none can harm Bangladesh by repeating 2013-14 like arson terrorism,” she said.

The prime minister was inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in 34 districts in eight divisions in the fifth phase joining virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

With the fresh ones, she has so far opened 250 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Tk 94.35 billion across the country.

Referring to torching of several buses on Saturday “by BNP”, she stated, “You know their character well, they are terrorists. They torched several buses even yesterday. They burnt people to death alive during 2013-14 setting fire to moving buses, launches and trains.”