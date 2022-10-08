Court sends 24 activists of Chhatra Odhikar to jail in cases filed by BCL

A Dhaka court has ordered to send 24 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad to prison in two separate cases filed by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) after BCL carried out an attack during a meeting in remembrance of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) student Abrar Fahad at Dhaka University and later locked in clashes in Dhaka Medical College on Friday.

Magistrate Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court passed the order on Saturday.

The court has fixed 11 October as the day of the hearing on the bail plea of accused 24 leaders and activists of the Chhatra Adhikar Parishad. Public prosecutor of the court, Hemayet Uddin Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.