Chhatra Dal deprived leaders suddenly being arrested

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khorshed Alam said, "There are 13 cases against me. I am out in bail in all of these cases. On 26 December last year, the police arrested me. I was freed on bail after two months and five days. I have no idea why the police are looking for me now."

The two Chhatra Dal leaders who were arrested and presented to court yesterday, Thursday, as well as those whose houses the police had raised, were all deprived from posts in the new committee of Chhatra Dal. There all sorts of speculations and suspicions within the organisation as to why only those deprived of posts have been arrested. Many of the leaders and activists of the organisation are questioning whether any student-related leader of the party is behind these arrests.

However, Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The DB police are carrying out these arrests and nabbing. We are not clear as to why this is suddenly being carried out."