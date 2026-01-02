Affidavit analysis
Salahuddin Ahmed's profession is law and business, annual income 60 million taka
BNP candidate for Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria–Pekua) constituency and a member of the party’s standing committee, Salahuddin Ahmed, has an annual income of over Tk 60 million. This income is from directors’ fees as a company director, land sales, business, agriculture and rent from commercial properties.
Salahuddin, who holds an LLM degree from the University of Dhaka, is professionally engaged in law and business. His wife is in the same professions. These details emerged from an analysis of the affidavit he submitted to the returning officer for the election.
According to the income tax return filed with the office of the returning officer, the total value of Salahuddin Ahmed’s declared assets stands at Tk 182,444,626. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, his annual income has been shown as Tk 62,183,627, against which he paid income tax amounting to Tk 2,182,216.
The value of Salahuddin Ahmed’s movable assets exceeds Tk 104 million. This includes cash amounting to Tk 13,552,067. Deposits with banks and financial institutions total Tk 3,949,992. He holds company shares worth Tk 1.9 million. Savings certificates and fixed deposits amount to Tk 2.6 million. He owns one car and two jeeps valued at Tk 5,660,025. He also possesses 12.3 tolas of gold and other precious jewellery. He owns three firearms.
Salahuddin Ahmed’s immovable assets are valued at Tk 78,349,267. These include 24.36 acres of agricultural land worth Tk 29,575,397; 1.76 acres of non-agricultural land valued at Tk 2,588,895; a three-storey house in Pekua worth Tk 28,453,255; an apartment in Gulshan, Dhaka, valued at Tk 16,031,720; and animal and fish farms in Pekua worth Tk 1.5 million.
Salahuddin Ahmed earns Tk 620,000 from the agricultural sector and Tk 320,000 as rental income from houses, apartments, and commercial spaces. In addition, he earns Tk 556,000 from animal and fish farming businesses. His income from employment (remuneration as a company director) amounts to Tk 2,640,000. Besides these, he has income of Tk 58,027,311 from other sources (capital gains from land sales). His total liabilities amount to Tk 41.5 million.
The value of his wife Hasina Ahmed’s movable assets is Tk 32,460,441. This includes cash of Tk 679,127. Deposits with banks and financial institutions amount to Tk 2,605,535. She holds company shares worth Tk 1.9 million. Savings certificates and fixed deposits total Tk 1.2 million. She owns a car and a jeep valued at Tk 6,532,879. She possesses 24.8 tolas of gold and other precious metal jewellery (received as gifts).
Hasina Ahmed’s immovable assets are shown to be worth Tk 89,506,171. These include 9.43 acres of non-agricultural land valued at Tk 43,292,407; 1.32 acres of agricultural land worth Tk 20,529,840; and a six-storey building in Kolatoli, Cox’s Bazar town, valued at Tk 25,683,924.