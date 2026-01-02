Salahuddin Ahmed's profession is law and business, annual income 60 million taka

BNP candidate for Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria–Pekua) constituency and a member of the party’s standing committee, Salahuddin Ahmed, has an annual income of over Tk 60 million. This income is from directors’ fees as a company director, land sales, business, agriculture and rent from commercial properties.

Salahuddin, who holds an LLM degree from the University of Dhaka, is professionally engaged in law and business. His wife is in the same professions. These details emerged from an analysis of the affidavit he submitted to the returning officer for the election.