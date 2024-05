Almost all belongs to Awami League in second phase upazila polls

The ongoing sixth upazila polls will be conducted in four phases. A total of 156 upazilas went to polls yesterday in the second phase. As the ruling Awami League’s main opposition BNP has been boycotting the election, the ruling party did not nominate any candidate from the party to make the elections competitive. As a result, more than one AL leader is contesting in almost every upazila. In some upazilas, however, BNP leaders also became candidates violating party decision.

Like the first phase, the second phase polls also saw triumph of mostly Awami League leaders. A handful of BNP’s expelled leaders and some independent candidates also won in some upazilas. As of filing this report on 10:45 last night, Awami League leaders took chairman post in 91 upazilas, BNP’s leaders in six upazilas and Jatiya Party, Janasamhati Samity, UPDF and non-partisan candidates won in rest of the upazilas.