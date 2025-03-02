AB Party delegation meets French envoy Marie Masdupuy

AB Party delegation briefed about the idea of the second generation politics, founding ethos of the party, in particular, issue based politics and providing public service, the very essence of a welfare state which the party aims for. AB Party believes that politics and political parties should not dwell in the past and worship dynasties but be focused into the future of the nation building. Youths are really tired of old politics and would genuinely like to see a transformative change, which the AB Party is slowly materialising.

Ambassador Masdupuy wanted to know how the AB Party envisions women empowerment in Bangladesh. Nasreen Sultana Mily informed Her Excellency that AB Party has recently done a press briefing in this regard and spelled out the pointers in the proposal that was also submitted to the women affairs reform commission. She was interested in learning more about the AB Party and its progressive proposal for sustainable change.