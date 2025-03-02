AB Party delegation meets French envoy Marie Masdupuy
AB Party delegation meets Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France to Dhaka, for a courtesy call in the capital’s Gulshan on Sunday, said a press release.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of the AB Party, led the delegation where Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and general secretary of the Party, Nasreen Sultana Mily, a barrister-at-law, Joint General Secretary and Head of International Affairs, Farah Naz Sattar, Women Affairs Secretary, Hazra Mehzabeen, member of International Affairs Team and Farzana Akhter Mitu, a student leader of July uprising and Bangladesh Students’ Party - BSP, were present. Christian BEC, Political Counsellor of the Embassy, was also in attendance.
AB Party delegation briefed about the idea of the second generation politics, founding ethos of the party, in particular, issue based politics and providing public service, the very essence of a welfare state which the party aims for. AB Party believes that politics and political parties should not dwell in the past and worship dynasties but be focused into the future of the nation building. Youths are really tired of old politics and would genuinely like to see a transformative change, which the AB Party is slowly materialising.
Ambassador Masdupuy wanted to know how the AB Party envisions women empowerment in Bangladesh. Nasreen Sultana Mily informed Her Excellency that AB Party has recently done a press briefing in this regard and spelled out the pointers in the proposal that was also submitted to the women affairs reform commission. She was interested in learning more about the AB Party and its progressive proposal for sustainable change.
AB party delegation feels that France-Bangladesh relationship should be more people-centric and to achieve this, wider people-to-people initiatives must be undertaken. More Bangladeshi students must be given opportunities to study in French institutions to understand how French democracy and state institutions work, which in-lieu will help with their new understanding of democracy and nation building.
AB Party urged the French government to help set-up better business practice models in Bangladesh to help realize full potential of the Bangladeshi entrepreneurial spirits.
Ambassador emphasized that help must come from within and France is ready to help with technical, legal and policy assistance. Ambassador also praised the Bangladeshi entrepreneurial resilience despite all the shortcomings.