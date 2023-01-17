Now Chhatra Dal leader attends mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons

A central leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, had to take part in his mother’s janaza with handcuffs and leg irons in Shariatpur.

Earlier, on 20 December, a union BNP president was released on parole for three hours and was allowed to attend his mother's Namaz-e-janaza. However, he was handcuffed and shackled throughout the parole period that sparked criticism across the country. The National Human Rights Commission also termed the incident as “inhumane”.

This time, Selim Reza was released also on parole after his mother’s death but the handcuffs and the leg irons were not taken off when he was attending his mother’s janaza.