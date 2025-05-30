No point in repeatedly highlighting national issues abroad: Amir Khasru
Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Friday there is no point in repeatedly discussing the country’s problems abroad.
Discussions must take place within the country as the solution lies with the people of Bangladesh, he remarked.
Amir Khasru said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at the LGED auditorium in Muradpur, Chattogram, marking the 44th death anniversary of former President Ziaur Rahman this afternoon .
Without taking anyone’s name in his speech, the BNP leader said, “It is better to speak within the country. Rather than speaking excessively abroad, it is more effective to speak inside the country. After all, this is Bangladesh’s problem. Talking about it abroad will not help.”
According to him, “We must speak up within Bangladesh and find a solution here, right? If we keep going abroad to talk about these issues, will that solve Bangladesh’s problems? No, it won’t. The discussion has to happen here; the solution is here. The solution lies with the people of Bangladesh.”
Emphasising that the people are the solution to all problems, Amir Khasru said, “At the end of the day, whether it’s reform or justice or anything else, the solution lies with the people of Bangladesh. There is no second force that can offer a solution. The only force is the people of Bangladesh.”
Mentioning the wait for elections, the senior BNP leader stated that until an elected government comes to power through elections, it will not be possible to implement anything meaningful. A democratically elected government is needed in Bangladesh as soon as possible. Whether any particular party wants this or not is not a big issue. The people of Bangladesh are hoping for democracy.
Asking the party leaders and activists to move past minor disagreements, Amir Khasru said that if Bangladesh is to be properly built in line with the vision of Khaleda Zia and Ziaur Rahman, party members must act with urgency and momentum.
“If we lose that momentum, it will not work. We have to let go of minor internal disputes,” he added.
Chattogram city BNP organised the event, which was presided over by city BNP convener Ershad Ullah and conducted by member secretary Nazimur Rahman.
Professor SM Abdul Awal, vice-chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology, was the keynote speaker while BNP central organising secretary Mahbubur Rahman was the special guest.
Earlier in the morning, defying the rain, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated bodies laid floral tributes at the first grave of Ziaur Rahman in Rangunia.