No point in repeatedly highlighting national issues abroad: Amir Khasru

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Friday there is no point in repeatedly discussing the country’s problems abroad.

Discussions must take place within the country as the solution lies with the people of Bangladesh, he remarked.

Amir Khasru said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at the LGED auditorium in Muradpur, Chattogram, marking the 44th death anniversary of former President Ziaur Rahman this afternoon .