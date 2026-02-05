13th parliamentary elections
77pc of minority candidates are highly educated
BNP has nominated 6 candidates from minority communities
CPB has nominated 17 candidates from minority communities
Jamaat has given nomination to 1 candidate from a minority community
Seventy-seven per cent of candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities contesting the 13th parliamentary election are highly educated. Some of them hold undergraduate degrees, while others have postgraduate degrees. Candidates with PhD degrees are also among them.
Thirty-four per cent of candidates from minority communities are businesspeople by profession while 16 per cent are engaged in the legal profession. An analysis of affidavits submitted by candidates to the election commission revealed the information.
A total of 79 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting the election this time as candidates of different political parties and as independents. Among political parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has fielded the highest number of minority candidates, with 17.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated six candidates from minority communities in this election. Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated one candidate from a minority community for the first time. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has also fielded one candidate from a minority community.
Of the 60 registered political parties, 22 have nominated candidates from minority communities in this election. The total number of party-backed candidates stands at 67. In addition, 12 candidates are contesting as independents. Women account for 10 of the 79 minority candidates, which is 12.66 per cent of the total.
A total of 79 religious and ethnic minority candidates contested the 11th parliamentary election in 2018. Five of them were women. A total of 81 candidates from minority communities contested the 12th parliamentary election in 2024.
Educational qualifications
According to affidavit submitted by the candidates, five of the six minority community candidates nominated by BNP are highly educated. They are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy from Dhaka-3, Nitai Roy Chowdhury from Magura-2, Kapil Krishna Mondal from Bagerhat-1, Somnath Dey from Bagerhat-4, and Dipen Dewan from Rangamati.
The party’s other candidate, Saching Pru from Bandarban, has passed HSC.
BNP candidate Somnath Dey of Bagerhat-4 told Prothom Alo over the phone that the situation in his constituency was favourable. He said he did not see any obstacle to victory.
Five candidates from minority communities have passed secondary school or HSC. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Krishna Nandi from Khulna-1 has passed SSC.
Six candidates have passed higher secondary or HSC. NCP candidate Pritom Das from Moulvibazar-4 has passed HSC. In addition, two minority community candidates have passed Class-VIII, while four are self-educated.
Affidavits of candidates available on the election commission (EC) website do not provide clear information on the educational qualifications of five minority community candidates. Among the remaining 74 candidates, 57 are highly educated, accounting for 77 per cent.
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) vice-president Nirmal Rozario told Prothom Alo that 77 per cent of minority community candidates being highly educated was a positive sign.
The entry of highly educated individuals into politics creates scope for qualitative change in politics, he added.
43pc of candidates engaged in business and law practice
According to affidavit, only four candidates from minority communities mentioned “politics” as their profession. They are Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD) candidate Shampa Basu from Magura-1, CPB candidate Kallol Banik from Dhaka-12, BASAD (Marxist) candidate Bitul Chandra Talukdar from Noakhali-4, and BASAD (Marxist) candidate Deepa Majumdar from Chattogram-11.
Three candidates from minority communities said their profession was “tuition”. All three are candidates of BASAD (Marxist). They are Pragati Barman from Rangpur-4, Paramananda Das from Gaibandha-1, and Sanjay Kanta Das from Sylhet-1.
One candidate said her profession was “playback singer”. Her name is Champa Rani Sarkar, who is contesting the election as a Revolutionary Workers Party candidate from Netrakona-4.
Six candidates from minority communities mentioned agriculture as their profession.
Four candidates mentioned their profession as retired college principal and bank official. Three candidates said their profession was teaching. Two candidates are private sector employees, two are consultants, and one candidate mentioned journalism as a profession. The remaining candidates are engaged in other professions.
Nitai Roy Chowdhury is the oldest candidate
Nitai Roy Chowdhury is the oldest among candidates from minority communities. He is a BNP vice-chairman and is contesting from the Magura-2 constituency.
Nitai Roy Chowdhury was aged 76 years, 11 months, and 22 days on the day he submitted his nomination papers for the 13th parliamentary election.
Goyeshwar Chandra Roy ranks next to Nitai Roy Chowdhury in terms of age among minority community candidates. He is a member of the BNP standing committee. He was aged 74 years, 1 month, and 28 days on the day he submitted his nomination papers. He is contesting from the Dhaka-3 constituency.
Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Goyeshwar Chandra Roy are relatives. A total of six candidates from minority communities, including the two, are aged 70 years or above. The other four are BNP leader Saching Pru from Bandarban, CPB candidate Montu Chandra Ghosh from Narayanganj-5, CPB candidate Chitta Ranjan Goldar from Khulna-5, and CPB candidate Pramod Baran Barua from Chattogram-7.
Nimai Chandra Roy is the youngest among candidates from minority communities. He was aged 30 years at the time of submitting his nomination papers. He is contesting as a CPB candidate from the Lalmonirhat-2 constituency. He is engaged in agriculture after completing his undergraduate degree.
Among candidates from minority communities, 15 are aged between 30 and 39 years. A total of 31 candidates are aged between 40 and 49 years. Seventeen candidates are aged between 50 and 59 years, while eight candidates are aged between 60 and 69 years. The age of one candidate is not clearly mentioned in the affidavit, as that portion appears blacked out on the EC website.
Krishna Nandi has the highest cash among minority candidates
Candidates are required to mention in their affidavits the amount of cash they have. They must also declare any money deposited in banks or financial institutions.
Among candidates from minority communities, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Krishna Nandi has the highest amount of cash. The candidate from Khulna-1, which comprises Dacope and Batiaghata upazilas, has cash totaling more than Tk 185.3 million, as stated in his affidavit. This amount also includes money received as loans.
Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Krishna Nandi told Prothom Alo over the phone on Tuesday that his election campaign faced attempts by opponents to create obstacles. However, he expressed optimism about victory, saying he could overcome minor hurdles.
Two more candidates from minority communities are millionaires in terms of deposits in banks and financial institutions. They are Dipen Dewan and SN Tarun Dey.
Dipen Dewan is contesting from Rangamati as a BNP candidate with the sheaf of paddy symbol. He has cash of more than Tk 15 million. SN Tarun Dey, contesting as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-2, has cash of more than Tk 12 million.
Other minority community candidates have declared cash of less than 10 million in their affidavits. In terms of money deposited in banks and financial institutions, the highest is Subal Chandra Majumdar, Bangladesh Kalyan Party candidate from Madaripur-2, who has Tk 2.9 million deposited.
Two more candidates have more than Tk 1 million in banks. They are Probir Gopal Roy from Khulna-1 and Kapil Krishna Mondal from Bagerhat-1.
Nirmal Rozario, vice-president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told Prothom Alo that it is not possible to contest an election without money. However, being a millionaire is not necessary to run. Many supporters and devotees financially assist their preferred candidates.
He said everyone should come forward to ensure that good people and good candidates can win the election.