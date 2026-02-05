77pc of minority candidates are highly educated

Seventy-seven per cent of candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities contesting the 13th parliamentary election are highly educated. Some of them hold undergraduate degrees, while others have postgraduate degrees. Candidates with PhD degrees are also among them.

Thirty-four per cent of candidates from minority communities are businesspeople by profession while 16 per cent are engaged in the legal profession. An analysis of affidavits submitted by candidates to the election commission revealed the information.

A total of 79 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting the election this time as candidates of different political parties and as independents. Among political parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has fielded the highest number of minority candidates, with 17.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated six candidates from minority communities in this election. Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated one candidate from a minority community for the first time. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has also fielded one candidate from a minority community.