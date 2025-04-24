Five Islamist parties want to field single candidate, decision on Jamaat later
Syed Rezaul Karim, Charmonai pir and Ameer of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, has been trying to bring the Islamist parties under a single umbrella in the next general elections. Four more Islamist parties—Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam, Nezam-e-Islam Party and Khelafat Majlish-- joined the initiative yesterday (24 April). Earlier, Jamaat e Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman also gave a nod to the initiative while unofficially meeting the Charmonai pir in Barishal.
For now, five registered religious parties have initially agreed to hold the elections together with a single candidate. Sources concerned say that whether Jamaat-e-Islami or any other party will join this initiative will be decided in the light of reality.
Yesterday, a meeting of Islamist parties held at the central office of the Islami Andolon in Purana Paltan in the capital discussed the ongoing reform activities, the upcoming national elections and the overall political situation. In particular, the issue of fielding single candidates for Islamists in the elections based on seats and determining what to do about the controversial recommendations given by the Women's Affairs Reform Commission on 19 April dominated the discussions at the meeting.
Many analysts think unity of five Islamist parties after all these years on the question of the election is significant. However, whether Jamaat will join the initiative or if they will be kept in the alliance is not clear yet. Jamaat’s longtime adversity with Islami Andolon has decreased in recent times
However, it was learned from talking to relevant people that four like-minded Islamic parties met yesterday at the invitation of the IAB. There is a six-party alliance called 'Like-minded Islamic Parties'. These four parties are partners in that alliance. However, the two parties that are partners of the 'Like-minded Islamic Parties' alliance, a faction of Bangladesh Muslim League and Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, were not invited to the meeting. Because, Khilafat Andolon participated in the 2024 national elections by defying the decision of the alliance. And the Bangladesh Muslim League is now largely inactive.
Sources said five important Islamic parties sat together on the issue of the national elections after 35 long years. Earlier, in 1990, after the movement against the dictator Ershad, an alliance of Islamic parties was formed called 'Islami Oikyajot'. Shaikhul Hadith Allama Azizul Haque's Khilafat Majlis, Charmonai Pir Fazlul Karim's Islami Shasantantra Andolon, Nezam-e-Islam Party and several other parties were part of that alliance. First, the Islamic Shasantantra Andolon and much later Shaikhul Hadith Allama Azizul Haque left this alliance. Later, Shaikhul Hadith founded a party called Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis. After that, his disciple Mufti Fazlul Haque Amini registered a political party called 'Bangladesh Islami Oikyajote'.
IAB’s senior joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “A favourable condition has drawn us (Islamist parties) closer right now. People also have such aspirations. We will try to join the election under one umbrella. But the biggest problem is the offers made by the bigger parties. Smaller parties cannot thrive due to them. If we can stick to our principles we have a chance to march forward.”
It has been learned that the IAB is also trying to bring some more parties other than Islamists under the same umbrella. To this end, the party held a meeting with Nurul Haque Nur’s Gono Odhikar Parishad. The IAB is going to meet some other parties soon. Yesterday's meeting decided to form a liaison committee consisting of two members from each party.
Manjurul Islam Afendi, Secretary General of Jamiat-e-Ulemae Islam, told Prothom Alo, “We five parties have sat. We have met with a concept that whether we can join hands in the next general elections. We will sit with our own agenda in the next meeting.”
The national parliament election is approaching and we’ve gone far away with efforts so that a single candidate can be fielded on behalf of IslamistsSyed Rezaul Karim, Ameer, IAB
The meeting, led by pir Syed Rezaul Karim of Charmonai, was attended by Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Secretary General Yunus Ahmad, Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman, Senior Presidium Member Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, Ashraf Ali Akon and other important leaders.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Secretary General Jalaluddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary General Ataullah Amin, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senior Nayeb Ameer Abdur Rab Yusufi, Secretary General Manjurul Islam Afendi, Senior Joint Secretary General Bahauddin Zakaria and Organising Secretary Nazmul Hasan Qasemi, Khilafat Majlis Secretary General Ahmed Abdul Quader, Nayeb Ameer Ahmed Ali Qasemi and Sakhawat Hossain, Nezam e Islam Party Secretary General Musa Bin Izhar and Vice President Abdul Majed Athari were present in the meeting. Jatiya Ulama Mashayek Aima Parishad General Secretary Rezaul Karim Abrar also participated in the meeting.
After the meeting, Syed Rezaul Karim said, “We five Islamist parties have met and reached consensus on some fundamental issues. The national parliament election is approaching and we’ve come far with efforts so that a single candidate can be fielded on behalf of Islamists. We are satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.”
Charmonai pir said all parties reached a consensus on holding the next general election within a rational time upon necessary reforms.
Asked what can be a rational time for reforms, he replied, There is no stipulates time for reforms, but we want the reforms quickly.”
Charmonai pir said all the participants of the meeting agreed that the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission should be disbanded.
“It should be completely revoked. We have agreed on it. We would launch a tougher movement if the Commission is not revoked. We have also agreed on trial of fascists, killers and money launderers and bring back siphoned off money. These have to be done quickly.”