Five Islamist parties want to field single candidate, decision on Jamaat later

Sources said five important Islamic parties sat together on the issue of the national elections after 35 long years. Earlier, in 1990, after the movement against the dictator Ershad, an alliance of Islamic parties was formed called 'Islami Oikyajot'. Shaikhul Hadith Allama Azizul Haque's Khilafat Majlis, Charmonai Pir Fazlul Karim's Islami Shasantantra Andolon, Nezam-e-Islam Party and several other parties were part of that alliance. First, the Islamic Shasantantra Andolon and much later Shaikhul Hadith Allama Azizul Haque left this alliance. Later, Shaikhul Hadith founded a party called Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis. After that, his disciple Mufti Fazlul Haque Amini registered a political party called 'Bangladesh Islami Oikyajote'.

Many analysts think unity of five Islamist parties after all these years in question of the election is significant. However, whether Jamaat will join the initiative or if they will be kept in the alliance is not clear yet. Jamaat’s longtime adversary with Islami Andolon has decreased in recent times. Also, Jamiat e Ulema E Islam did not have a good camaraderie with Islami Andolon. Their relations have also thawed.

IAB’s senior joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “A favourable condition has drawn us (Islamist parties) closer right now. People also have such aspirations. We will try to join the election under one umbrella. But the biggest problem is the offers made by the bigger parties. Smaller parties cannot thrive due to them. If we can stick to our principles we have a chance to march forward.”

It has been learned that the IAB is also trying to bring some more parties other than Islamists under the same umbrella. To this end, the party held a meeting with Nurul Haque Nur’s Gono Odhikar Parishad. The IAB is going to meet some other parties soon. Yesterday's meeting decided to form a liaison committee consisting of two members from each party.