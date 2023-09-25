Questions over election environment, but preparations are on

The EC announced its plan of action in September last year concerning the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) polls. Accordingly, amendments of the Representative of People Order (RPO) and the election related laws have been finalised. Work on demarcation of 300 parliamentary constituencies has also been completed. Work is now in to prepare the updated voters’ list. The list has been updated up until the registration of voters till 2 March this year. The list is now being prepared with the inclusion of those registered after that. Once the election schedule is announced, the voters’ list will be published immediately.

Setting up the polling centres is also in the final stages. A draft list of 42,380 polling centres has been drawn up. In accordance to the law, the final list of polling centres will be published as a gazette once the election schedule is announced. EC has also given registration to two new political parties ahead of the election. And 66 local organisations have been registered as election observers. A few more will be given registration. Applications in this regard are being accepted.

EC sources say that training has begun for election-related officials. Presently trainers are being trained. From next month the training of deputy commissioners, upazila returning officers and police officials will commence. Generally this training begins after the schedule is announced, but this time it is beginning in advance. Paper ballots will used for voting in all 300 constituencies this time. Procurement process for the required materials has begun.