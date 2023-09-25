Questions over election environment, but preparations are on

There still has been no resolution to the political conflict over the election-time government system. BNP and other political parties and alliances who are in a movement for elections under a non-partisan government, remain adamant in their stand. The opposition parties have also raised questions concerning the election environment. Under the circumstances, an inclusive election remains uncertain. But the election commission (EC) is preparing in full swing to hold the 12th national parliament election according to the plan of action that they announced.
The EC’s preparation to hold the election at the end of December this year or in the first week of January next year, is in its final stages. The EC is now working on finalising the updated voters list. A draft list is being drawn up of the polling centres around the country. The EC is busy finalising this list too.
While the EC is in the final stages of preparing for the election under the partisan government, uncertainty has cropped up over the presence of foreign election observers. The European Union (EU) on Wednesday issued a letter saying that it would not be ending a full-fledged observation team to the national parliament election. Explaining its position, EU expressed its apprehensions as to whether the election in Bangladesh would meet international standards. Many analysts in Dhaka feel that EU’s decision regarding election observers may have a negative effect.
A pre-observation team from the US will be coming to Bangladesh in October. They will assess the situation and a decision will be taken on the basis of their report as to whether the US will send election observers or not.
In the meantime, four months after the US announced its visa policy aimed at ensuring a free and fair national parliamentary election in Bangladesh, on Friday it announced the initiation of the restrictions under this policy. Speculations abound as to what impact the US decision will have on the election.
The government and the EC are more of less on the same page about holding the election as per schedule. The EC says it is receiving all cooperation from the government and other quarters. If this continues, they will be able to hold a free and fair election. The ruling Awami League also says that it will extend all cooperation to the government to hold the election on time. The party’s presidium member Kazi Zafrullah told Prothom Alo that a completely free, fair, neutral and credible election will be held.
The parties presently waging a movement, including BNP, have not taken part in this process at all. BNP leaders say that as they will not be taking part in elections under the party government, they have no interest in the EC’s election preparations. BNP’s standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo, already questions have arisen regarding the election environment. And it is not possible to have fair elections under the partisan government. But the government is complicating the situation by remaining inflexible in their stand.
EC preparation in final stages
The EC announced its plan of action in September last year concerning the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) polls. Accordingly, amendments of the Representative of People Order (RPO) and the election related laws have been finalised. Work on demarcation of 300 parliamentary constituencies has also been completed. Work is now in to prepare the updated voters’ list. The list has been updated up until the registration of voters till 2 March this year. The list is now being prepared with the inclusion of those registered after that. Once the election schedule is announced, the voters’ list will be published immediately.
Setting up the polling centres is also in the final stages. A draft list of 42,380 polling centres has been drawn up. In accordance to the law, the final list of polling centres will be published as a gazette once the election schedule is announced. EC has also given registration to two new political parties ahead of the election. And 66 local organisations have been registered as election observers. A few more will be given registration. Applications in this regard are being accepted.
EC sources say that training has begun for election-related officials. Presently trainers are being trained. From next month the training of deputy commissioners, upazila returning officers and police officials will commence. Generally this training begins after the schedule is announced, but this time it is beginning in advance. Paper ballots will used for voting in all 300 constituencies this time. Procurement process for the required materials has begun.
The EC will be hold a workshop on ‘Free voting rights: Role of candidates and polling agents’. The workshop is to be held on 4 October. A total of 12 persons will take part in this workshop including former election commissioners, journalists, election commission officials and university teachers. EC has said that the discussions at the workshop will be on the role of the polling agents to prevent irregularities and rigging in the election, what sort of polling agent the candidate should appoint and how to make him or her liable. The EC has plans to hold more such workshops in phases.
Questions on the environment
The election commission officials claim that all measures are being taken to ensure that the administration and police officials will work neutrally to ensure a fair election environment. The government too is making similar statements.
The European Commission, however, has said that it will not be sending a full-fledged election observation team. They informed their decision in this regard to Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by letter on Wednesday. The EU latter stated that it is not quite clear at the moment of the necessary conditions for the national election in Bangladesh will be fulfilled.
Jatiya Party, known as the ruling party’s ally, also feels that till now an environment conducive to elections has not been created in the country. Mujibul Haque, secretary general of Jatiya Party, the opposition in parliament, told Prothom Alo that the people still do not believe that they will be able to vote in accordance to their own choice.
The election commission, however, is unwilling to accept any apprehensions regarding the election environment. Speaking to journalists in Sunday, election commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said, the election commission is continuing in its efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all and a suitable environment. A letter has been issued to take action against a deputy commissioner for speaking in favour of a particular party. The EC in this manner is taking action about whatever comes to its attention. This will continue till the end.
Getting all cooperation: EC’s letter to EU
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has replied to the letter of the European Union on Sunday, election commissioner Ahsan Habib informed journalists. He said they strongly believed that EU would send an election observation team, even if on a small scale.
In the letter to the EU ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, the CEC said that he wanted to assure then that the election commissioner had received the cooperation that they wanted from the government. The commission would endeavour to hold a free, neutral, inclusive and credible election. The government too is repeating its commitment in this regard.
The CEC also said in the letter that the more local and international observers there will be in the election, the more transparent it will be and there will be a degree of pressure on everyone. This is increase the credibility of the election at home and abroad.
What AL and BNP say
There are many questions over the elections of 2014 and 2018. The election commission is proceeding towards the 12th national parliamentary election in accordance to the constitution. The ruling Awami League is adamant to hold the election under the constitution. AL presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, at an event in Dhaka on Saturday, said that, “We are proceeding towards an election. The election will be held within three months. You must accept the election.”
On the other hand, BNP is determined not to join an election under the party government and is waging a one-point movement to this end. But the EC has taken no initiative to ensure that the election is inclusive.
