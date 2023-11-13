Five buses torched in Dhaka, Narayanganj

On the first day of the fourth round of the blockade enforced by the BNP and the like-minded parties, at least five incidents of torching buses were reported across the country.

Three buses were set ablaze in the capital city of Dhaka on Sunday.

A bus was set on fire in the early morning in Sutrapur, while another incident took place in Mirpur on Sunday afternoon. The third bus was set on fire in the Tejgaon area on Sunday night.

In solidarity with the blockade, BNP leaders and activists conducted marches in different parts of the country, including Dhaka.

Various parties and alliances, aligning with the BNP, have conducted simultaneous rallies. BNP leaders and activists have blocked roads in Sylhet and Bagura.

Although the number of public transports operating during yesterday's blockade in Dhaka was reduced, private vehicles were less.

The long-distance bus service from Dhaka to various destinations across the country was nearly halted. Train services continued without disruption, while fewer launches operated than usual.