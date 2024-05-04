Upazila election: Over 50 BNP candidates in third phase too

At least 50 BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders and activists are running for the third phase of the upazila elections too. Of them, 26 are contesting for the post of upazila chairman and the remaining are upazila vice-chairman candidates.

According to the election schedule declared by the Election Commission (EC), elections to some 112 upazilas will be held on 29 May in the third phase. Local BNP leaders are candidates in 23 of these upazilas.

As per the information received by Prothom Alo staff correspondents and correspondents from the office of returning officers in respective areas, there are two chairman candidates from BNP in each of the three upazilas of Fulbaria in Mymensingh, Gangachara in Rangpur, Koyra in Khulna.