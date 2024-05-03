BNP leaders can't be dissuaded from upazila polls

Despite warnings of stern organisational measures such as expulsion, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders can't be dissuaded from participating in the upazila parishad election.

According to the party's central office records, 73 leaders of BNP have collected nomination forms for the second phase of the upazila parishad polls. So far it has been possible to persuade only 12 to withdraw their candidacy. Till now, 61 leaders remain in the fray.

Sources in BNP say that show-cause notices were sent yesterday, Thursday, to the 61 leaders of BNP who persist in contesting in the upazila election. BNP is considering the next step, as in the case of the first phase, will be to expel the 61. If no one in the meantime moves away from the election, then along with the 72 of the first phase of the election, a total of 133 leaders of BNP will be expelled.