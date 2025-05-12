Awami League’s registration suspended

Akhter Ahmed said, “The home ministry today imposed a ban on political activities of the Awami League, its associate bodies and fraternal organisations. As part of the move, the election commission (EC) has decided to cancel the Awami League’s registration. We have issued a gazette notification in this regard. You can get the copy of the gazette from the BG Press.”

Asked about the reason behind taking such a decision, the senior EC secretary said, “We took the decision as continuation of the process that started by the home ministry with the gazette notification issued today.”