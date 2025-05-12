Awami League’s registration suspended
The election commission (EC) has suspended the registration of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL).
EC senior secretary Akhter Ahmed disclosed this at a press briefing at the EC building in the capital’s Agargaon around 19:15 pm on Monday.
Akhter Ahmed said, “The home ministry today imposed a ban on political activities of the Awami League, its associate bodies and fraternal organisations. As part of the move, the election commission (EC) has decided to cancel the Awami League’s registration. We have issued a gazette notification in this regard. You can get the copy of the gazette from the BG Press.”
Asked about the reason behind taking such a decision, the senior EC secretary said, “We took the decision as continuation of the process that started by the home ministry with the gazette notification issued today.”
Earlier in the day, the interim government issued a gazette notification imposing a ban on all sorts of political activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies until the completion of the trial of the party’s leaders and activists at the International Crimes Tribunal on allegations of crime against humanity.