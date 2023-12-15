Nomination of another AL candidate cancelled, 43 regain candidacy

The nomination paper of the Awami League nominated candidate from the Mymensingh-2 constituency Abdus Salam was declared valid by the returning officer there during the scrutiny. Incumbent MP of the constituency Anwarul Abedin Khan appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against the decision of the returning officer.

Following that, the commission cancelled the nomination of Abdus Salam during the hearing at the EC Thursday. The commission took the decision as the Awami League nominated candidate was found to be a loan defaulter. The incumbent MP of the constituency Anwarul Abedin Khan is running for the polls as an independent candidate after failing to secure the party nomination.

So far, two Awami League nominated candidates have lost their candidacy during the hearing at the EC after their nomination paper was declared valid during the scrutiny. The other ruling party candidate whose nomination was cancelled is Enamul Haque Babul of Jashore-4 constituency. His nomination was also cancelled for being a loan defaulter.