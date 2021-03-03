AL failed to implement nation’s independence manifesto: Fakhrul

"We don't want to be slaves and subservient to anyone. We want to restore our rights. We want to turn Bangladesh into a safe place for our future generation where they can live in the open air. Let's all unite for that goal and remove the current monstrous regime," he said.

Fakhrul said people now cannot freely express their opinions in fear of reprisal. "Writer Mushtaq Ahmed had been picked up from his house just for writing an article criticising the government for arresting cartoonist Kishore. He had been kept in prison for six months without bail."

He said Mushtaq Ahmed is not alone as around 700 more people have been picked up and kept in jail only for crticising the government.