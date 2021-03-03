AL failed to implement nation’s independence manifesto: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the Awami League (AL) government has never fulfilled the promises made in Bangladesh's independence manifesto, reports UNB.
"The AL government has never fulfilled any of our commitments that were made in the manifesto of the Liberation War. Instead, this party had introduced one-party Baksal rule by banning newspapers and snatching people's rights," he said.
Speaking at the discussion, he also said AL has now introduced the one-party rule under a different cover.
As part of the party's programme to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence, BNP arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 'Liberation War's Manifesto Announcement Day'.
Fakhrul called upon all the democratic political parties and institutions and patriotic forces to get united to wage another war to implement the Liberation War's manifesto and spirit by establishing a democratic governing system and restoring people's lost rights.
"We don't want to be slaves and subservient to anyone. We want to restore our rights. We want to turn Bangladesh into a safe place for our future generation where they can live in the open air. Let's all unite for that goal and remove the current monstrous regime," he said.
Fakhrul said people now cannot freely express their opinions in fear of reprisal. "Writer Mushtaq Ahmed had been picked up from his house just for writing an article criticising the government for arresting cartoonist Kishore. He had been kept in prison for six months without bail."
He said Mushtaq Ahmed is not alone as around 700 more people have been picked up and kept in jail only for crticising the government.