Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM Hasina

Honorable prime minister, not only 21 August, but attacks were carried out for another 20-22 times targeting you to kill. Who are they, why they have so much outrage on you?

Just after my stepping into Bangladesh in 1981, whenever I went to any place I faced impediments. When I started journey for Rajshahi from Khulna, there was a huge crowd everywhere. None could speak up after the 15 August (1975). But when I came it seemed like people were rejuvenated. It took so much time to hold meetings on the paths that I held a meeting in Ishwardi at 11:00pm, which was scheduled to be held in the afternoon.

We were about to entre Natore, but the stage of the meeting was vandalised and torched and our leaders and workers were beaten up at paddy field and here and there. It might be incidents of June or July after my returning home in May, 1981. So, in that way, they always tried to obstruct me.

After 15 August, we were not allowed to return home. Ziaur Rahman didn’t allow Sheikh Rehana to renew her passport. When I was in Delhi … Bangladesh High Commissioner in Delhi was Samsur Rahman, who was a CSP officer, renewed our passports. So there was plethora of barriers on way to returning my homeland.

And later, when Awami League elected me as party president, I decided that I must return home. Then, naturally the anti-liberation forces … the forces which had opposed the country’s Liberation War, those killed intellectuals during the Liberation War and resorted genocide and brought the Pakistani occupational forces to remote areas and carried out brutal torture on women, these forces raised their heads during the Zia’s period.

In our constitution, which was gifted by Father of the Nation within nine months, democracy, socialism, secularism and nationalism were enshrined. Later, martial law was imposed. Martial law is not democracy. So, there were no democracy, socialism and secularism as well as economic emancipation and others were also given up.

So, the change was made for whose propose? As they were defeated Pakistani forces and they were bootlickers of Pakistan who wounded our Constitution. They didn’t run the country as per its ideology and goals like working for the poor people and bringing smile on the face of distressed people.

Rather, after ascending to power they created an elite class by providing leftover of power and run the country and stayed in power along with them.

Their mentality was to turn Bangladesh into a province of Pakistan. Ziaur Rahman joined Pakistani Army and the graves of his parents are also in Pakistan. They shifted to Pakistan from India. They don’t believe in Bangladesh. Ziaur Rahman never believed in that and this is the reality.

Those who were anti-liberation forces and those who have been punished for their crimes against humanity . . .

The trial of war criminals had begun but when Zia came to power, he stopped the trial and brought the war criminals to power by making them ministers and advisers.

At that period, Bangladesh had become a reign of war criminals and they ran the country. They denied the ideologies and targets for which millions of people embraced martyrdom in the Liberation War. The entire history of the Liberation War had also been distorted.

So when I came, naturally I tried to present the reality and to bring back the ideologies and tried to build the country as a dignified one by making the economic development.

But which were their efforts? … as Bangladesh had become isolated and they wanted that Bangladesh can never stand head high and Bangladesh can never be economically solvent and Bangladesh can never attain dignity in the international arena and the independence can never be meaningful. These were their key targets.

Bangladesh has marched forward after Awami League’s assuming office. We have been able to graduate Bangladesh to a developing nation within only 12 years.

Had Bangabandhu stayed alive, we could have attained it 40 years ago. I am working following his ideologies.

But they didn’t want that. They carried out militancy and terrorism. At that period they used to chant a slogan, I am quoting “Amra Sobai Taleban, Bangla Hobe Afghan” (We are all Taliban, Bangla will be Afghan).

Today, they can witness what is the situation of Afghanistan and they wanted to make that in Bangladesh. They might not be able to do that because of us.

Our countrymen will have to understand the matter. Especially, I will say that our young generation will have to learn the country’s history and heritage and make their marks with the ideology as the bloods of millions of martyrs don’t go in vain.

My mother, father and all embraced martyrdom for the people of this soil. My Father had no demands in his personal life. Whatever he did, he did for the people of the country.

Attacks came again and again. Since my returning home in 1981, attacks are being carried out on me and Allah saved me in different ways. Allah might give me the responsibility to bring back the dignity of Bangladesh which was lost.

Allah might have the wish that I can bring smile on the face of distressed and poor people following the footprints of my father.

That is why Allah saved me time and again. Today the success I have attained is for the people of the country in one side and other side my party Bangladesh Awami League and Almighty Allah in above. That is the reality. Otherwise, I could not stay alive in the country which was safe haven of killers. Ziaur Rahman had rewarded killers. They have been made parliament members. They were rewarded by giving jobs in foreign missions. They made a killer as presidential candidate.

Khaleda Zia made Rashid and Huda as MPs and Faruque was made a presidential candidate. Ziaur Rahman rewarded them by giving jobs in different diplomatic missions.

So, how can the spirit of Liberation War spirit stay in that country? So, they wanted to make Bangladesh a terrorist country.

However, I am urging the countrymen to remain conscious. We don’t want to make Afghan rather Bangladesh will become Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will stand heads high in the world. I will stay alive as long as Allah gives me “hayat”. Death is must. She mentioned a poem “Jonmile Morite Hobe, Amar Ke Kotha Robe? Chirosthir Kobe Neer Haire Jibon Node.” So, I also think so. Death is must. So, I don’t have any anxiety. After waking up in the morning, I think that I get a day, I can work for the people of the country.