Environment is definitely conducive for elections: EC secretary

Although there are concerns regarding holding the 13th parliamentary elections in February considering the current law and order situation, the election commission (EC) has no doubt about it.

EC secretary Akhter Ahmed on Monday said that the environment is definitely conducive for elections.

He made the remark while speaking to newspersons following a meeting with the law enforcement agencies today.

A pre-preparatory meeting and exchange of views on law and order for the 13th national parliamentary election was held at the election commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The meeting was attended by senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, and officials from the army, navy, air force, and other law enforcement agencies.