Awami League MP Bahauddin slams EC for its letter to him

Earlier, an election commissioner had blamed him for flouting electoral law despite being a lawmaker. AKM Bahauddin claimed that he did not violate any rules and take part in the electoral process.
He said, “They (EC) cannot use ‘order’ while writing to a lawmaker. The letter was incomplete and the law was not explained properly.”
AKM Bahauddin also said that he would raise the issue in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) and propose a reform into it.
Replying to a question, he said, “We (lawmakers) did not legislate the law, it was done by the EC. It was not placed before the Jatiya Sangsad.”
Bahauddin further said he would have protested such a law had he known about it.
The ruling party leader also noted that those who resort to 'yellow journalism' harassed him in many ways using the letter.
However, he claimed himself not to be a part of the government, rather a part of parliament. That is why the law will not be applicable to him, he explained, adding that the letter aggrieved the Cumilla people and prompted them to cast their votes for boat (AL's electoral symbol) in the city polls.
The ruling party leader also urged the administrative officials not to be over enthusiastic and create any anarchy during the election.