Cumilla city polls

Awami League MP Bahauddin slams EC for its letter to him

Mohiuddin
Cumilla
Lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar talks to media at a polling booth in Cumilla on 15 June 2022Shuvra Kanti Das

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker of Cumilla-6 constituency and a central leader of ruling Awami League, has slammed the election commission (EC) as it had asked him to leave the electoral area ahead of the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls.

“The language (of the letter) was not appropriate and it (the order) was out of their (EC) jurisdiction. The law (under which the letter was issued) was not legislated by the lawmakers, rather by the EC,” he told newspersons after casting his vote in the city polls at the Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School polling centre on Wednesday.

Earlier, an election commissioner had blamed him for flouting electoral law despite being a lawmaker. AKM Bahauddin claimed that he did not violate any rules and take part in the electoral process.

He said, “They (EC) cannot use ‘order’ while writing to a lawmaker. The letter was incomplete and the law was not explained properly.”

AKM Bahauddin also said that he would raise the issue in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) and propose a reform into it.

Replying to a question, he said, “We (lawmakers) did not legislate the law, it was done by the EC. It was not placed before the Jatiya Sangsad.”

Bahauddin further said he would have protested such a law had he known about it.

The ruling party leader also noted that those who resort to 'yellow journalism' harassed him in many ways using the letter.

However, he claimed himself not to be a part of the government, rather a part of parliament. That is why the law will not be applicable to him, he explained, adding that the letter aggrieved the Cumilla people and prompted them to cast their votes for boat (AL's electoral symbol) in the city polls.

The ruling party leader also urged the administrative officials not to be over enthusiastic and create any anarchy during the election.

