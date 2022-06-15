Awami League MP Bahauddin slams EC for its letter to him

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker of Cumilla-6 constituency and a central leader of ruling Awami League, has slammed the election commission (EC) as it had asked him to leave the electoral area ahead of the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls.

“The language (of the letter) was not appropriate and it (the order) was out of their (EC) jurisdiction. The law (under which the letter was issued) was not legislated by the lawmakers, rather by the EC,” he told newspersons after casting his vote in the city polls at the Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School polling centre on Wednesday.