The BCL, Jubo League men who opened fire are not being arrested: Rizvi
The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League men, who opened fire on the student-people movement, are not being arrested, alleged Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed Sunday.
Rizvi said this while talking to the media after paying his respect by placing wreaths at the grave of the party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
Flanked by many BNP leaders and activists, including BNP chairperson’s adviser and president of the UK chapter of the party, MA Maleque, he also offered fateha there seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Ziaur Rahman.
Posing a question to the interim government, Rizvi said, how could you say you are not finding any trace of the people who killed demonstrators like Abu Sayeed and Mugdha.
The senior joint secretary general of the BNP further said many Awami League leaders have gone to India. Neither India checked their passport, nor did they require any visa. But when it comes to the people of Bangladesh, they need passports and visas to go to India.
He further said a BNP standing committee member was made victim of enforced disappearance by the RAB and police for two months. Then they threw him in India where he had to serve in jail as the country did not spare him.
Addressing India, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “India is our neighbouring country. There is democracy there. How could they see Bangladesh in one eye? They neglect the people of Bangladesh and the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.”
News agency BSS adds: Criticising India’s partiality, he said that India played one-sided policy with Bangladeshi people except AL and its cohorts.
Speaking about the Durga Puja, Rizvi said it was heard that the neighbouring country thought Durga Puja would not be celebrated peacefully in Bangladesh.
He said in various ways, the media and policy makers of the neighbouring country wanted to tarnish the image of Bangladesh, raising questions about the harmony among the people of the country (Bangladesh).
However, the Bijaya Dashami of Durga Puja was celebrated peacefully because communal harmony always prevails in this country, he added.
Besides, BNP, its allied organisations and other parties sincerely tried to maintain stability during the Durga Puja festival as they guarded temples and puja mandaps round the clock, he said.
“Whereas, during the regime of AL, the agents of killer Hasina brutally attacked temples and puja mandaps but shifted blame to BNP and other organisations,” he said.
Mentioning that BNP chairperson’s adviser and the UK unit BNP leader M A Maleque recently came back to the country, Rizvi said Maleque could not return to Bangladesh for 17 years because he always protested the misrule of Hasina, who is a symbols of fascism, cruelty and misrule, when she went to visit European countries.
Staying abroad, Maleque came to the streets, waged movements and criticised Hasina’s oppressions towards her people by taking away their democratic rights, he said.
Due to dedicated leaders of BNP like Maleque, the oppression, misrule and torture of Hasina, who became prime minister without people’s mandate, were highlighted before the international arena, he added.