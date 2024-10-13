The BCL, Jubo League men who opened fire are not being arrested: Rizvi

Flanked by many BNP leaders and activists, including BNP chairperson’s adviser and president of the UK chapter of the party, MA Maleque, he also offered fateha there seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Ziaur Rahman.

Posing a question to the interim government, Rizvi said, how could you say you are not finding any trace of the people who killed demonstrators like Abu Sayeed and Mugdha.

The senior joint secretary general of the BNP further said many Awami League leaders have gone to India. Neither India checked their passport, nor did they require any visa. But when it comes to the people of Bangladesh, they need passports and visas to go to India.

He further said a BNP standing committee member was made victim of enforced disappearance by the RAB and police for two months. Then they threw him in India where he had to serve in jail as the country did not spare him.