BFIU seeks bank details of 54 including Hefazat ameer, secretary general

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) seeks the details of bank accounts of 54 people including the chief (ameer) and the, secretary general of hardline Islamist party, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.
The BFIU sought the bank details as per demand of a government agency on 1 April following the party’s demonstration against the recent visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
Hefazat’s ameer Junaid Babunagari, secretary general Nur Hossain Kasemi, secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Mamunul Haque, Hefazat vice-president Muhammad Mahfuzul Haque, Islami Andolon Bangladesh ameer and Charmonair peer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, secretary general Syed Faizul Karim, president of Al-Haiatul Ulya Befaqul Madarisil Arabia Bangladesh Mahmudul Hasan and secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Yunus Ahmad are among the 54 leaders whose bank details have been sought.
Besides, bank accounts of Hefazat leaders from different districts have also been asked for.