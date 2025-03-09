Salahuddin Ahmed: One thing is clear, there will be no national unity here

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has dismissed a statement made by National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, which suggested that elections for both the Constituent Assembly and Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) could be held simultaneously.

Speaking at an Iftar Mahfil organised by Khelafat Majlis at a hotel in Purana Paltan on Saturday, Salahuddin Ahmed asserted, “Our position is clear—there will be no national unity on the issue of constituent assembly and parliament elections. As a member of a major political party, I can state this clearly. The general elections are the most urgent and remain our priority.”

In an interview published by international news agency Reuters on Thursday, NCP convener Nahid Islam proposed that elections for the Constituent Assembly and the National Parliament could be held simultaneously. He argued that a new constitution, formulated through the Constituent Assembly, would facilitate a transition to a truly democratic process.