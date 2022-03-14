BJP foreign affairs chief Vijay Chauthaiwale meets AL leaders

Besides, they stressed the need for enhancing the existing bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India in the days to come.
Lauding the leadership of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Vijay Chauthaiwale said Sheikh Hasina is a successful prime minister in dealing with the pandemic.
The way the Bangladesh premier kept the wheel of its economy operational during the pandemic should be praised, he said.
At an invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the BJP leader added.
Vijay Chauthaiwale said the relations between the governments of India and Bangladesh enhanced in the last a decade and it will be strengthened further in the future.
Mentioning that the BJP always wishes the AL’s success, the Indian leader stressed enhancing communications between the young and women leaders of the BJP and the AL.
Expressing gratitude to the AL leaders, he informed the AL delegation that a big BJP delegation will visit Bangladesh in the future.
At the same time, he invited the AL delegation to visit India.
During the meeting, Quader said Indian president Ram Nath Kovind visited Bangladesh to join the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee of independence and Mujib Year celebrations.
Earlier in the day, Dr Chauthaiwale paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath on his portrait kept in the city’s Dhanmondi-32 area.
He will hold meetings with the central 14-party alliance, the AL sub-committee on international affairs and the parliamentary standing committees on Tuesday.