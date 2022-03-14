BJP foreign affairs chief Vijay Chauthaiwale meets AL leaders

Besides, they stressed the need for enhancing the existing bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India in the days to come.

Lauding the leadership of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Vijay Chauthaiwale said Sheikh Hasina is a successful prime minister in dealing with the pandemic.

The way the Bangladesh premier kept the wheel of its economy operational during the pandemic should be praised, he said.

At an invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the BJP leader added.